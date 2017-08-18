Teen reported missing in East Hartford

Police in East Hartford are looking for a missing teenager.

They said 15-year-old Ahlyah Montanez disappeared on Wednesday.

Police described her as standing 5'4" and weighing 100 pounds. She has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

They said she could be in the New Haven area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford police at 860-528-4401, or the department's anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

