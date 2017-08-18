Vernon man arrested for stealing from grieving family

Miguel Estrada is accused of stealing from a grieving family in Vernon. (Vernon police)

A man is accused of stealing credit cards from a family in Vernon that was grieving the death of a loved one.

Police charged 44-year-old Miguel Estrada with sixth-degree larceny, interfering with police and possession of narcotics.

They said they were called to Loveland Hill Road in front of Rockville High School on Thursday just before 8 p.m.

The family reported that Estrada, who accompanied a friend and didn't even know the family, took credit cards and cash from a family on Hartyl Drive in Vernon.

The friend had gone to the house for comfort.

While inside, Estrada wandered into one of the bedrooms and stole a change container. He was caught by the homeowner and told to leave.

After he left, the family discovered that a purse was missing, according to police.

It was later found discarded inside a bathroom with the credit cards and cash gone.

The victim and family members went to Estrada's home on Old Town Road and were waiting down the street for police to arrive.

Before officers showed up, the family noticed Estrada in a vehicle with 29-year-old Cameron Melton of Vernon. Estrada was confronted and held down in the vehicle until police arrived.

Estrada was found to be in possession of the cards, pills and suspected ecstasy tablets, police said.

Melton was found to be a wanted man out of New Hampshire for a probation violation. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He faced a judge on Friday.

Estrada became combative with officers in the booking room of the police department, according to officers.

Police said they had to restrain him.

In addition to the larceny charges, he was hit with another count of interfering and resisting police.

Police said he was held on a $20,000 bond and also faced a judge on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.