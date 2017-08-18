A visible partial eclipse

A COMFORTABLE NIGHT

Tonight will be a comfortable one. The dry air made it here as promised. This air will support lows in the upper-50s and low-60s tonight. The sky will remain partly to mostly clear and the wind will be light.

MONDAY AND THE SOLAR ECLIPSE

Monday will also be grand. High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature in New England throughout the day. So, we should expect abundant sunshine with a few fair weather clouds drifting along the horizon. The air will become warm, with highs 85-90; thankfully, the humidity won’t be too bad.

During the eclipse, itself, the supply of solar radiation will be greatly reduced. As the sky darkens, we will likely notice a cool off into – perhaps 70s – close to the peak at around 2:45 PM. Once there is closer to full sun, temperatures will buoy back.

This forecast, of course, is great news if you plan on donning the appropriate eye wear to view the solar eclipse. Here in Connecticut, the moon will eclipse roughly 65-70% of the sun. The eclipse will begin around 1:23 P.M., peak at roughly 2:45 P.M. and finish up at around 4:00 P.M. The states that will see a total eclipse are Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, western Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina. The path of totality will be fairly narrow.

MORE HEAT & HUMIDITY TUESDAY

Heat and humidity will return early Tuesday. The high pressure system that brought our nice weather will move offshore and a southerly flow will begin to pump higher humidity into Connecticut. The leading edge to the more humid air will come through the state late Monday night and Tuesday morning and may be accompanied by scattered showers and thundershowers during that time frame. Most of Tuesday, however, will turn out to be partly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Inland high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and dew point temperatures will reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. The onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the lower and middle 80s.

SHOWERS & STORMS WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be unsettled. Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday, making showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of these storms will be capable of producing heavy rain since the front will push into warm air that will be laden with moisture. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 80s before the front arrives. The air may begin to dry out later in the day, but that all depends on how quickly the front passes through the state.

Much drier air will spread over southern New England Wednesday night. A pleasant northwesterly breeze will pick up as well. The mercury will likely dip to 55-65 by late Wednesday night.

SUNNY & DRY THURSDAY AND BEYOND

A group of refreshing days will come that will be marked by a touch of September in the air! A northwesterly breeze will usher in the cooler, drier air on Thursday. It’ll be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The mercury will likely drop into the 50s Thursday night. A few of our model runs are suggesting that an upper level disturbance will glide through the sky Thursday night and early Friday. This forecast suggests a few showers are possible late Thursday night. After that minor and well-timed “bump,” Friday’s weather will be amazing with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be a carbon copies of Friday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”