Humidity will slowly go down

The weekend will be much better than yesterday. Although the day may start out cloudy, the sky will become partly sunny by afternoon. It is also going to get hot with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will be high as well with dew points in the 60s to near 70 degrees at least for the first half of the day. The humidity may drop off slightly later in the day. With a cold front slowly move across the state, a pop-up shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out; however, most of the state will remain dry tomorrow.

The cold front will move away to the east of New England Saturday night. Therefore, the sky will become clear and temperatures will dip into the low and middle 60s in most locations.

Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Plus, the humidity will be in the comfortable range with dew points in the lower 60s, possibly the upper 50s.

MONDAY AND THE SOLAR ECLIPSE

Monday will be quite nice. High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature in New England throughout the day. Therefore, we can expect abundant sunshine with fair weather clouds. The air will become warm day with highs 85-90, but the humidity won’t be too bad. This forecast is great news if you have plans to view the solar eclipse safely. Here in Connecticut, the moon will eclipse roughly 65-70% of the sun. The eclipse will begin around 1:23 P.M., peak at roughly 2:45 P.M. and finish up around 4:00 P.M. The states that will see a total eclipse are Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, western Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina. The path of totality will be fairly narrow.

MORE HEAT & HUMIDITY TUESDAY

By Tuesday, high pressure will move offshore and a southerly flow will begin to pump higher humidity into Connecticut. Inland high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and dew point temperatures will reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. The onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the lower and middle 80s.

SHOWERS & STORMS WEDNESDAY

Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday and that means showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of these storms will be capable of producing heavy rain since the front will push into warm air that will be laden with moisture. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 80s before the front arrives. The air may begin to dry out later in the day, but that all depends on how quickly the front passes through the state.

Much drier air will overspread Southern New England Wednesday night. A pleasant northwesterly breeze will pick up as well. The mercury will likely dip to 55-65 by late Wednesday night.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

A couple of refreshing days with a touch of September in the air! A northwesterly breeze will usher in the cooler, drier air on Thursday. It’ll be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The mercury will likely drop into the upper 40s and 50s Thursday night. Friday’s weather will be amazing with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 70s!

