Isolated storm tonight; drier tomorrow

THE REST OF THIS WEEKEND

Isolated thundershower tonight

Thankfully, the humidity came down a few notches today! The trend toward drier air continues this evening and tonight as a weak disturbance and cold front pass through the region tonight. Early in the night, there will be a few showers and thundershowers passing from New York into New England. Even though most of the energy will go to our north, a few showers may cross into Connecticut. The chance for rain will diminish greatly after 2 AM, after which time, partly to mostly clear skies will develop. In areas that received a lot of rain either yesterday or with any showers tonight, patchy fog is possible.

Nice Sunday

Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be the better of the weekend days with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Plus, the humidity will be in the comfortable range with dew points in the lower 60s, possibly the upper 50s.

MONDAY AND THE SOLAR ECLIPSE

Monday will also be grand. High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature in New England throughout the day. So, we should expect abundant sunshine with a few fair weather clouds drifting along the horizon. The air will become warm, with highs 85-90; thankfully, the humidity won’t be too bad.

This forecast is great news if you plan on donning the appropriate eye wear to view the solar eclipse. Here in Connecticut, the moon will eclipse roughly 65-70% of the sun. The eclipse will begin around 1:23 P.M., peak at roughly 2:45 P.M. and finish up at around 4:00 P.M. The states that will see a total eclipse are Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, western Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina. The path of totality will be fairly narrow.

MORE HEAT & HUMIDITY TUESDAY

Heat and humidity will return Tuesday. By Tuesday, high pressure will move offshore and a southerly flow will begin to pump higher humidity into Connecticut. Inland high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and dew point temperatures will reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. The onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the lower and middle 80s.

SHOWERS & STORMS WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be unsettled. Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday, making showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of these storms will be capable of producing heavy rain since the front will push into warm air that will be laden with moisture. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 80s before the front arrives. The air may begin to dry out later in the day, but that all depends on how quickly the front passes through the state.

Much drier air will spread over southern New England Wednesday night. A pleasant northwesterly breeze will pick up as well. The mercury will likely dip to 55-65 by late Wednesday night.

SUNNY & DRY THURSDAY AND BEYOND

A group of refreshing days will come that will be marked by a touch of September in the air! A northwesterly breeze will usher in the cooler, drier air on Thursday. It’ll be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The mercury will likely drop into the upper 40s and 50s Thursday night. Friday’s weather will be amazing with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday will be a carbon copy of Friday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

