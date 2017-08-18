Partly to mostly sunny during the eclipse

TODAY AND THE SOLAR ECLIPSE

Today is going to be another great day here in CT. High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature in New England throughout the day. So, we should expect abundant sunshine with a few fair weather clouds drifting along the horizon. The air will become warm, with highs 85-90. Thankfully, the humidity won’t be too bad.

During the eclipse, itself, the supply of solar radiation will be greatly reduced. As the sky darkens, we will likely notice a cool off into – perhaps 70s – close to the peak at around 2:45 PM. Once there is closer to full sun, temperatures will buoy back.

This forecast, of course, is great news if you plan on donning the appropriate eye wear to view the solar eclipse. Here in Connecticut, the moon will eclipse roughly 65-70% of the sun. The eclipse will begin around 1:25 P.M., peak at roughly 2:45 P.M. and finish up at around 4:00 P.M. The states that will see a total eclipse are Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, Western Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina. The path of totality will be fairly narrow.

MORE HEAT & HUMIDITY TUESDAY

Heat and humidity will return early tomorrow. The high pressure system bringing the nice weather today will move offshore and a southerly flow will begin to pump higher humidity into Connecticut. The leading edge to the more humid air will come through the state late tonight and tomorrow morning. While most of Tuesday will turn out to be partly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid, there could be a few showers developing in the afternoon. Inland high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and dew point temperatures will reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. The onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the lower and middle 80s.

SHOWERS & STORMS WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will be unsettled. Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday, making showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of these storms will be capable of producing heavy rain since the front will push into warm air that will be laden with moisture. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 80s before the front arrives. The air may begin to dry out later in the day, but that all depends on how quickly the front passes through the state.

Much drier air will spread over southern New England Wednesday night. A pleasant northwesterly breeze will pick up as well. The mercury will likely dip to 55-65 by late Wednesday night.

SUNNY & DRY THURSDAY AND BEYOND

A group of refreshing days will come that will be marked by a touch of September in the air! A northwesterly breeze will usher in the cooler, drier air on Thursday. It’ll be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The mercury will likely drop into the 50s Thursday night. Friday’s weather will be amazing with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be a carbon copies of Friday.

