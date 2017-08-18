The potential for stormy weather into this evening, but the weekend looks good!

A POTENTIALLY STORMY EVENING…

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Litchfield and Fairfield Counties until 9:00 this evening. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Southern Fairfield County until 11:00 this evening.

A warm, tropical air mass is in place. In fact, dew point temperatures have reach the middle 70s in many parts of the state. These are oppressive levels of humidity. This very moist air will fuel torrential downpours as showers and thunderstorms move across the state during the late afternoon and evening. Flash flooding is possible in some locations where a few inches of rain could fall in a short period of time. Some thunderstorms will also be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts. If you have outdoor plans for the late afternoon and evening hours, please be aware the weather could get rough in parts of the state. To be safe, when you first hear thunder, go indoors to a safe location. Temperatures and dew points will be in the 70s this evening.

OVERNIGHT…

The worst of the shower and thunderstorm activity will end later this evening and or least the showers will become weaker and decrease in coverage. After midnight, the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and areas of fog will likely form especially where the ground is wet and also due to the high humidity. Overnight lows will range from 65-73. It’ll be an uncomfortable night for sleeping without air conditioning.

THE WEEKEND…

The weekend is looking much better. Tomorrow may start out cloudy, but the sky will become partly sunny. It is also going to get hot with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. The humidity will be high as well with dew points in the 60s to near 70 degrees at least for the first half of the day. The humidity may drop off slightly later in the day. With a cold front slowly move across the state, a pop-up shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. However, most of the state will remain dry tomorrow.

The cold front will move away to the east of New England Saturday night. Therefore, the sky will become clear and temperatures will dip into the low and middle 60s in most locations.

Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Plus, the humidity will be in the comfortable range with dew points in the lower 60s, possibly the upper 50s. Overall, a much better day for summer outdoor activities!

MONDAY AND THE SOLAR ECLIPSE…

Monday will be quite nice. High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature in New England throughout the day. Therefore, we can expect abundant sunshine with some fair weather clouds mixing in. The air will become very warm day with highs 85-90, but the humidity won’t be too bad. This forecast is great news if you have plans to view the solar eclipse safely. Here in Connecticut, roughly 65-70% of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon. The eclipse will begin around 1:23 P.M., peak at roughly 2:45 P.M. and finish up around 4:00 P.M. The states that will see a total eclipse are Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, western Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina. The path of totality will be fairly narrow.

MORE HEAT & HUMIDITY TUESDAY…

By Tuesday, high pressure will move offshore and a southerly flow will begin to pump higher humidity into Connecticut. Inland high temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, and dew point temperatures will reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. The onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the lower and middle 80s.

SHOWERS & STORMS WEDNESDAY…

Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday and that means showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of these storms will be capable of producing heavy rain since the front will push into warm air that will be laden with moisture. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 80s before the front arrives. The air may begin to dry out later in the day, but that all depends on how quickly the front passes through the state.

Much drier air will overspread Southern New England Wednesday night. A pleasant northwesterly breeze will pick up as well. The mercury will likely dip to 55-65 by late Wednesday night.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

A couple of refreshing days with a touch of September in the air! A northwesterly breeze will usher in the cooler, drier air on Thursday. It’ll be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The mercury will likely drop into the upper 40s and 50s Thursday night. Friday’s weather will be amazing with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 70s!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

