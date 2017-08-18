Many Connecticut residents traveling to view solar eclipse

10 million people are expected to watch the solar eclipse on Monday, with some planning to travel great distances for the event.

Channel Three's Eva Zymaris went to Bradley International Airport with a sign in-hand to find out how far some travelers are willing to go to see the solar eclipse.

The sign read "Are you going to see the eclipse?!"

Within seconds, Eva was approached by one family from Springfield, Mass.

"It'll be cool!" said Alex Lapier, a student at the University of Alabama.

Lapier said he is flying down south to start his junior year, but this weekend, he'll be making the trek up to Nashville with a group of friends to see the eclipse.

"I've got to buy the special sunglasses, I was told," Lapier said.

And those special glasses are something many are hoping to get their hands on before time runs out.

The eclipse will begin in Oregon Monday morning and will need less than two hours to reach South Carolina.

It will travel almost 2,400 miles across the United States.

"[I'm] absolutely disappointed. I wanted to go to Oregon. I wanted to go to Tennessee. I wanted to go anywhere it was going to be," Christian Hamann, of Northampton, Massachusetts said.

Hamann, a scientist, took notice of our sign and stopped to chat with us.

He is traveling to present at the American Chemical Society Meeting and unfortunately, won't be able to take part in this historic event.

However, he does have some advice to those who want to catch a glimpse but don't have the shades needed to protect their eyes.

"You can also safely look at the ground and see the diffused light through the trees. And through the trees, you see the eclipsed shape of the sun in the shadows of the ground," Hamann said.

Whether in Connecticut, down South or all the way out West, this is a once in a blue moon opportunity many don't want to miss.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.