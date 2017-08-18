PD: Arrest made in deadly Stratford shooting

Stratford police said Michael "Buddha" Catchings, 21, of Stratford was arrested for a double-shooting at a home on North Avenue on August 13. (Stratford Police)

Police made an arrest Friday in connection with the death of a Stratford woman who was shot and killed last week.

Stratford police said Michael "Buddha" Catchings, 21, of Stratford was arrested for a double-shooting at a home on North Avenue on August 13.

A woman, who was later identified as was 27-year-old, Stratford resident Raenetta Catchings, was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 24-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound, but survived his injuries. Police did not release the name of the man.

Catchings was charged first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace.

“I’d like to thank the Stratford Police Department for their diligence in their investigation and in making a timely arrest in this case,” said Stratford Mayor John Harkins. “This event was a tragedy on many levels, and it is my hope that those responsible will be brought to justice and the families of the victims can get some closure.”

Catchings is currently being held on $500,000 bond and is expected to appear in Bridgeport Court on August 29.

