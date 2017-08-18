Mother charged after children found living in filthy conditions

Four beaches at state parks are off limits to swimmers, according to environmental officials.More >
The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.
The governor is planning to announce an update to the state budget situation.
The governor announced changes to his executive order to shift money to school districts he claims need it more than others.
Waterbury police are investigating a homicide that happened on Friday morning, leaving two females dead.
A Michigan man died on a boating trip he was taking to pour his father's ashes into Lake Superior.
A 10-year-old rape victim who was denied an abortion has given birth in northern India.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said storms will pop up during the afternoon hours, and they could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning.
President Donald Trump has decided to remove embattled Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, the White House has confirmed.
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.
A man was found to be shirtless and bleeding from the head inside an embattled West Hartford bar.
