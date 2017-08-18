Portland among towns to feel effects of budget cuts

The latest budget bombshell is impacting many towns across the state.

Portland’s first selectwoman, and residents, all agree that the state needs a budget, and fast.

It's been a month and a half since the start of the fiscal year, and Connecticut still doesn't have a budget.

On Friday, Gov. Dannel Malloy announced changes to his budget executive order, shifting money to school districts he claims need it more, than others.

"We're upset, we're angry, this needs to be resolved and this needs to be resolved yesterday,” said Portland First Selectwoman Susan Bransfield.

Some cities and towns all across the state will not be getting the funds they expected.

Some of the hardest hit are Stratford, West Hartford, Southington, Enfield, Torrington, and Wallingford, which are each down around $20 million.

Malloy called this decision a difficult one.

"It means very bad news. It means local property taxes will bear the ring of the problems that the state has had for many years and haven't resolved,” Bransfield said. "Some of the towns will get 100 percent of what they predicted to get for this last fiscal year, and approximately 54 towns will get a reduced amount. But to get nothing in education cost sharing, it can't happen."

She's now calling on the governor, the house, and the senate to come together and come up with a budget, once and for all.

"It's time they step up to the plate, they give us a budget, and they give us a sustainable plan to get Connecticut back on track,” Bransfield said.

She added that she plans to get together with local leaders and residents in other municipalities to figure out ways to get out of this tough spot they're now in.

