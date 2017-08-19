Volunteers needed for Terryville Fair

The Terryville Congregational Church is still in need of volunteers for the fair later this month.
Volunteers are need to staff the church baked goods both at the Terryville Fair.
The church is still looking for volunteers during the following hours:
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Jeff from the church at 860-589-5718.
The fair runs from August 25 to August 27. For more details on the fair visit their website here.
