Police seeking vehicle that fled Waterford crash

Police said the evading truck had an aftermarket light kit. (Waterford Police Facebook)

The truck police are seeking in connection with a hit & run. (Waterford Police Facebook)

Waterford police are asking for help in locating a vehicle that fled a crash in their town.

The vehicle was involved a crash that occurred shortly before midnight on Quaker Hill near the Route 32 overpass which resulted in another vehicle rolling over and several utility poles being damaged.

Police said the vehicle is a dark-colored pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge. The truck had a loud exhaust and possible a lift kit.

In addition, officers believe the truck is outfitted with after market off-roading lights on the roof and after market rims.

Quaker Hill was closed for several hours as police investigated and Eversource crews worked to make repairs to the damaged poles. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department or email gmaffeo@waterfordct.org.

