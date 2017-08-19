I-95 northbound closed in East Lyme

A mother and her 9-year-old daughter are the victims of a double homicide that happened in Waterbury on Friday morning.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
The governor announced changes to his executive order to shift money to school districts he claims need it more than others.More >
Police say no arrest has been made in the slayings of three girls under the age of 10 who were found in a home in Clinton, a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.More >
Four beaches at state parks are off limits to swimmers, according to environmental officials.More >
A mother from Middletown is facing charges after several children were found living in disgusting conditions.More >
The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.More >
Police in East Hartford are looking for a missing teenager.More >
Mansfield town officials said an animal control officer was attacked by a dog Friday.More >
A 10-year-old rape victim who was denied an abortion has given birth in northern India.More >
