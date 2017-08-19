I-95 northbound closed in East Lyme

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a crash on I-95 in East Lyme. (CT DOT camera)

Interstate 95 northbound is closed in East Lyme after a single vehicle accident.

The highway is closed at exit 75 because of the crash. At this time Connecticut State Police are forcing traffic off the highway at exit 75 and then allowing it to re-enter across the highway.

The single vehicle involved appears to have rolled over underneath the overpass for Boston Post Road.

Police have not said if there are any injures in the crash at this time.

