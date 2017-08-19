Two year old recovering after shooting self - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Two year old recovering after shooting self

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A two year old child is recovering after accidentally shooting themselves.

Hartford police said the child appears to have been able to get a hold of a gun belonging to a parent.

The child was brought to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Hartford police continue to investigate.

