Death investigation at home in South Windsor

South Windsor police said they are investigating after a man was found dead in his Palmer Drive home this morning.

Police said a nurse who was schedule to make a visit to the home called police around 8 a.m. Saturday when no one answered the door.

Officers responded to do a well-being check and found the door to the home unlocked. When they entered the found the 31-year-old man dead.

Police said the nurse would visit the man daily to administer medication, but did not elaborate as what it was for.

The Medical Examiner and the State Police Major Crimes have been called in to assist with the investigation.

Police do not believe their is any danger to the public and at this time are just calling the death "undetermined".

