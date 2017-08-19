Fairfield officials searching for missing fishermen

Crews search the water in the area of the Penfield Reef in Fairfield. (WFSB)

Fairfield police, firefighters and members of the Coast Guard Long Island Sound are searching for two fisherman still missing after the tide stranded several people on Penfield Reef this morning.

Officials tell us six people were fishing on the reef when the tide came up quickly trapping them all in the water. Three of the fishermen was quickly recovered pulled off the reef by a rescue boat, a fourth was pulled safely from the water a short time later. However, police have not been able to find the final two.

The group was fishing on the reef at the South Benson Marina off Turney Road when the tide came in and trapped them.

Crews from the Milford, Norwalk and Bridgeport are also aiding in the search at this time.

Officials have not identified any of the fisherman at this time.

Nearby beaches remain open but the area of Penfield Reef and the marina are blocked off as crews continue their search and investigation.

WFSB has a crew at the scene working to gather more details.

