PD: Man injured on job after truck overturns in Ansonia

Police responded to an injured man whose work truck overturned during a job delivering wood on Saturday morning in Ansonia.

Police were called to North Prospect Street Extension at 8:45 a.m. to find a 47-year-old man suffering from a severe head wound and possibly in cardiac arrest after his tow motor overturned while delivering wood. Police learned the man was a subcontractor for Lowes’ Home Improvement.

Ansonia Rescue Medical Services (ARMS) ambulance personnel provided on scene before the man was taken to Griffin Hospital then taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Ansonia Police and OSHA are investigating the cause of the accident.

