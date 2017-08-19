PD: Man shot in Waterbury, suspect still at large

Waterbury Police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Pine Street and Hillside Avenue on Saturday evening. (WFSB)

Waterbury police are investigating a shooting in which one man was taken to the hospital on Saturday.

Police said the shooting took place at the corner of Pine Street and Hillside Avenue in the evening.

Police said they have not yet arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting.

