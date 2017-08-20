PD: Man killed in Norwich motorcycle crash

Waterbury police are investigating a shooting in which one man was taken to the hospital on Saturday.More >
Waterbury police are investigating a shooting in which one man was taken to the hospital on Saturday.More >
A 3-year-old boy is recovering at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford after police said he accidental shot himself with his father's gun on Saturday morning.More >
A 3-year-old boy is recovering at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford after police said he accidental shot himself with his father's gun on Saturday morning.More >
A mother and her 9-year-old daughter are the victims of a double homicide that happened in Waterbury on Friday morning.More >
A mother and her 9-year-old daughter are the victims of a double homicide that happened in Waterbury on Friday morning.More >
Norwich police said a man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.More >
Norwich police said a man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.More >
Fairfield Fire and Rescue officials recovered the bodies of 2 fishermen who went missing on Saturday morning on Penfield Reef in Fairfield.More >
Fairfield Fire and Rescue officials recovered the bodies of 2 fishermen who went missing on Saturday morning on Penfield Reef in Fairfield.More >
South Windsor police said they are investigating after a man was found dead in his Palmer Drive home this morning.More >
South Windsor police said they are investigating after a man was found dead in his Palmer Drive home this morning.More >
The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.More >
The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.More >
Here's a bit of good news: There's a half-billion dollar lottery prize up for grabs.More >
Here's a bit of good news: There's a half-billion dollar lottery prize up for grabs.More >
The governor announced changes to his executive order to shift money to school districts he claims need it more than others.More >
The governor announced changes to his executive order to shift money to school districts he claims need it more than others.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >