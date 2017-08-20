PD: Man killed in Norwich motorcycle crash

Norwich police said a man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

A motorcycle crashed into a building on Chelsea Harbor Drive around 11:30 p.m., according to officials.

Police said Anthony Caruso, 23, of Norwich, was found lying on the sidewalk alongside a motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Chelsea Harbor Drive has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact police.

