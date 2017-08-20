Dozens turn out on the steps of the Capital to ban racism

People of all different creeds, races, and backgrounds came to the steps of the state capital on Sunday for a singular reason – they said to abolish hate and bigotry. (WFSB)

People of all different creeds, races, and backgrounds came to the steps of the state capital on Sunday for a singular reason – they said to abolish hate and bigotry.

“We’re here to stand up to bigotry, hatred in all its forms, and to promote love for all and hatred for none,” said Spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community CT Baitul Aman Mosque in Meriden, Zahir Mannan to the crowd.

Mannan was one of dozens of interfaith leaders who spoke at the rally, alongside Senator Richard Blumenthal, and representatives for the NAACP.

“Hatred is feeling more entitled today,” said Mannan. “And we need to counter that narrative and that ideology.”

The Interfaith Coalition Against Racism organized the rally on Sunday as a response to the national climate following the events at Charlottesville, Virginia.

“We can make America greater and it takes every one of us standing up, and speaking with conscience and conviction from the heart,” said Senator Blumenthal.

The coalition’s goal is to educate those of a younger generation.

“We’re leading the world right now and we have to lead by example,” concluded Mannan.

