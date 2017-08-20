Torn “Black Lives Matter” sign prompts investigation

Norwich police said a man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.More >
Waterbury police are investigating a shooting in which one man was taken to the hospital on Saturday.More >
The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.More >
Tomorrow millions of people will gather to witness the first solar eclipse in 38 years.More >
Mark Thompson, a TV astronomer used a pig’s eye to show what could happen if you stare at the eclipse without proper protection for too long using a telescope.More >
Computer programmer Eddie Tipton secretly installed software that allowed him to pick winning lottery numbers and was collecting money from jackpots in multiple states.More >
South Windsor police said they are investigating after a man was found dead in his Palmer Drive home this morning.More >
A 3-year-old boy is recovering at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford after police said he accidental shot himself with his father's gun on Saturday morning.More >
Iconic actor, comedian, and singer Jerry Lewis was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Sunday morning according to multiple reports.More >
Fairfield Fire and Rescue officials recovered the bodies of 2 fishermen who went missing on Saturday morning on Penfield Reef in Fairfield.More >
