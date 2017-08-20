Torn “Black Lives Matter” sign prompts investigation

Hamden Police are investigating an incident of vandalism at a local church on Sunday morning. (WFSB)

Hamden Police are investigating an incident of vandalism at a local church on Sunday morning.

Police say church members called police after they noticed a “Black Lives Matter” sign on the Unitarian Society of New Haven church property was torn.

Police said the word "Black" was cut and folded over. They said the sign then read "Lives Matter."

Minister Megan Lloyd Joyner said they have since repaired the sign, but the total damage was about $150.

"If we think that white supremacy exists other than our backyard then we are mistaken,” said Minister Joyner. “And we feel it's an important part of our faith to root out white supremacy wherever it lives."

Hamden Police said they are investigating, and those with information on the vandalism to contact the Department at (203) 230-4000.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.