5 people hospitalized after two separate incidents of cars into homes in Branford

The car after it crashed into a home on Ark Rd in Branford on Sunday evening. Courtesy of the BranfordSeven.com

Five people, in 2 separate car into home incidents, were taken to the hospital in Branford.

Deputy Fire Chief Tim Judd told Eyewitness News the first incident took place at 5:30 p.m. on Ark Road. In this crash, Judd said 4 people were taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, three of the four were children.

The home on Ark Rd. sustained moderate damage and the fire department condemned it, displacing 6 to 8 people, said Judd.

The second incident of a car into house took place as crews were leaving the home on Ark Rd, at the corner of Woodvale Rd and Pine Orchard Rd at 6:30 p.m., said Judd.

One person, the driver, was taken to the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The home sustained mild to moderate damage, and was empty at the time of the accident, said Judd.

The causes of both incidents are under investigation.

