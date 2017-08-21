1 Dead in Enfield crash

One person was killed in an early morning crash in Enfield.

According to Police, officers were called to the scene of a 1-car rollover around 3:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Abbe Road and Powder Hill Road.

Police said 2 people were transported from the scene of the crash with serious injuries and one the victims succumbed to the injuries.

An accident reconstruction team is responding to the crash and the intersection will be closed for several hours.

