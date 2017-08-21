Teen killed in Enfield crash, two others injured

One person is dead following a crash on near Abbe and Powder Hill roads in Enfield, according to police. (WFSB)

A 19-year-old died in an early morning crash that happened in Enfield Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the one-car rollover around 3:45 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Abbe Road and Powder Hill Road.

Police said 19-year-old Lailyn Soja, of Enfield, was killed in the crash. Another 19-year-old, John Neild of Enfield was hurt, as well as another juvenile who hasn't been named.

An accident reconstruction team responded to the crash to investigate.

A cause has not been released.

