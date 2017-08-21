Connecticut set to see partial solar eclipse today

While Connecticut won't see all of it, parts of the country will get to experience a total solar eclipse on Monday.

The state does not fall in the eclipse's path of totality, according to astronomers.

However, viewers in Connecticut will get to see about 70 percent of it.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said it should be partly-to-mostly sunny for the eclipse. There may even be a noticeable drop in temperature.

"During the eclipse itself, the supply of solar radiation will be greatly reduced," Haney said. "As the sky darkens, we will likely notice a cool off into – perhaps 70s – close to the peak at around 2:45 PM. Once there is closer to full sun, temperatures will buoy back."

That's had many people scrambling to get their hands on special glasses to allow them to safely view the astronomical event.

The Connecticut Science Center in Hartford said it still has some and will be handing them out as part of a solar eclipse kit to the first 500 people who pay to get into its event.

If customers don't get any, they can simply take a look through one of the Science Center's telescopes.

"Here in Connecticut, later today, we're only going to see the sun be covered by about 67 percent, so we won't see a total eclipse, but it should still be pretty spectacular," said Andrew Fotta, Connecticut Science Center.

Astronomers said this will be the first solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast in nearly 100 years.

They said the man drag will stretch from Oregon to South Carolina.

"The eclipse will begin around 1:25 p.m., peak at roughly 2:45 p.m. and finish up at around 4 p.m.," Haney said.

Both the Children's Museum in West Hartford and an observatory at Wesleyan University in Middletown will also have telescopes aimed at the eclipse.

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford is also hosting a viewing party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The next total solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. in April of 2024.

