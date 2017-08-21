Connecticut set to see partial solar eclipse today

Tomorrow millions of people will gather to witness the first solar eclipse in 38 years.More >
The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.
At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.
Mark Thompson, a TV astronomer used a pig's eye to show what could happen if you stare at the eclipse without proper protection for too long using a telescope.
Norwich police said a man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night.
A mother and her 9-year-old daughter are the victims of a double homicide that happened in Waterbury on Friday morning.
Computer programmer Eddie Tipton secretly installed software that allowed him to pick winning lottery numbers and was collecting money from jackpots in multiple states.
A constipated 49-year-old lowland gorilla at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas is recovering after having surgery.
Waterbury police are investigating a shooting in which one man was taken to the hospital on Saturday.
Today should be a pretty good day for the partial eclipse of the sun!
