Partial solar eclipse hits peak viewing time in Connecticut

Lines outside of the Welles Turner Memorial Library in Glastonbury on Monday afternoon. (WFSB)

People are getting ready at the Glastonbury-East Hartford Magnet School. (WFSB)

People can view the Eclipse 2017 from CT Science Center from the back of our WFSB Weather Tracker! (WFSB)

The partial solar eclipse has peaked. This is a shot from the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford. (WFSB)

While Connecticut won't see all of it, parts of the country will get to experience a total solar eclipse on Monday.

The state does not fall in the eclipse's path of totality, according to astronomers. However, viewers in Connecticut will get to see about 70 percent of it.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said it should be partly-to-mostly sunny for the eclipse. There may even be a noticeable drop in temperature.

"During the eclipse itself, the supply of solar radiation will be greatly reduced," Haney said. "As the sky darkens, we will likely notice a cool off into – perhaps 70s – close to the peak at around 2:45 PM. Once there is closer to full sun, temperatures will buoy back."

Many people have been scrambling to get their hands on special glasses to allow them to safely view the astronomical event.

The Connecticut Science Center in Hartford said it still has some and will be handing them out as part of a solar eclipse kit to the first 500 people who pay to get into its event.

Doctors and astronomers said looking at the sun could cause serious damage. Looking through the cell phone camera won't be any better.

If customers don't get any glasses or solar filters for their cameras, they can simply take a look through one of the Science Center's telescopes.

"Here in Connecticut, later today, we're only going to see the sun be covered by about 67 percent, so we won't see a total eclipse, but it should still be pretty spectacular," said Andrew Fotta, Connecticut Science Center.

With glasses to view eclipse running out, NASA can show you how to make DIY eclipse viewer.

Astronomers said this will be the first solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast in 99 years. The last time this happened was in 1918.

This year's event will be the first total solar eclipse visible from the continuous U.S. since 1979.

They said the main drag will stretch from Oregon to South Carolina.

"The eclipse will begin around 1:25 p.m., peak at roughly 2:45 p.m. and finish up at around 4 p.m.," Haney said.

The next total solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. in April of 2024.

Both the Children's Museum in West Hartford and an observatory at Wesleyan University in Middletown will also have telescopes aimed at the eclipse.

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford is also hosting a viewing party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Connecticut Open, New Haven’s premier sporting event, will be taking place during the partial eclipse.

