Man accused of killing girlfriend, 9-year-old girl held on $5M bond

Anthony Rutherford is set to face a judge on Monday for the murders of a woman and her 9-year-old daughter. (Waterbury police)

A judge ordered the bond for a Waterbury man accused of murdering his girlfriend and her 9-year-old daughter to be set at $5.25 million on Monday afternoon.

Anthony Rutherford, 28, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said he shot 29-year-old Chaquinequea Brodie and the girl in front of a 2-year-old girl in their apartment on Third Street. The discovery was made just after 9 a.m. on Friday when the 2-year-old made her way out of the apartment, screaming.

Investigators said Rutherford was living there. They also said he was in a relationship with Brodie that had turned volatile in recent weeks. An arrest warrant has been sealed at this time.

"Very senseless act, we're all going to miss her, miss her dearly and we're just waiting for justice now," said Clarance Brodie, Chaquinequea's uncle.

Police confirmed that Brodie is the sister of Alyssiah Wiley, who was an Eastern Connecticut State University student allegedly murdered by her 30-year-old boyfriend Jermaine Richards. She was killed in 2013.

Following Alyssiah's death, her mother Corinna Martin started an organization Mothers of Victim's Equality, a nonprofit group that educates about dating and domestic violence.

According to The Associated Press, Brodie was vice president of Mothers of Victim's Equality.

Over the weekend, Martin posted a heartfelt message saying "The hardest thing for me as a parent to do is continue living on after suffering the brutally heinous loss of my baby... so I thought. I know now that the hardest thing is to continue to live on after suffering the brutally heinous loss of two more of my babies."

Rutherford faces a number of charges, including two counts of murder.

After his arraignment at Waterbury Superior Court on Monday afternoon, the judge ordered Rutherford placed on suicide watch and a protective order was placed against him.

In court, his public defender said Rutherford has no way of making any substantial bail. His next court appearance was on Sept. 27 and the case was transferred to Part A.

A vigil in the memory of Brodie was planned for Monday evening, The Associated Press stated.

