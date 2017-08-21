Man accused of killing girlfriend and her 9-year-old daughter set to face a judge

Anthony Rutherford is set to face a judge on Monday for the murders of a woman and her 9-year-old daughter. (Waterbury police)

A Waterbury man accused of murdering his girlfriend and her 9-year-old daughter is due in court on Monday.

Anthony Rutherford, 28, was taken into custody on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said he shot 29-year-old Chaquinequea Brodie and the girl in front of a 2-year-old girl in their apartment on Third Street.

The discovery was made just after 9 a.m. on Friday when the 2-year-old made her way out of the apartment, screaming.

Investigators said Rutherford was living there. They also said he was in a relationship with Brodie that had turned volatile in recent weeks.

Rutherford faces a number of charges, including two counts of murder.

His bond was set at $2.5 million.

