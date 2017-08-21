Cellphone photography of the eclipse can damage more than the phone

Monday's total solar eclipse is going to be the most photographed eclipse in history, but only if photographers have the right tools.



According to experts, the cell phone camera isn't going to pick up a good enough detail to actually see the eclipse. They also said it can actually damage the phone.

According to doctors, a cell phone camera is just a digitized image of the projection that has gone through the camera so the viewer won't burn yourselves by looking the image on the screen.

Still, the viewer may want to invest in a mini-telephoto lens.

It's a little attachment that goes on the front of the cellphone camera and it actually brings it about twice as close.

Not using that solar filter could be costly.

The intensity of the sun could damage the sensor and that would require a service or replacement of the cell phone.

Looking through a screen may be safe but looking through a viewfinder is a whole different story, according to experts.

If viewers are looking through a viewfinder in a camera, they are actually concentrating all that light onto your macula and really create a burn in the back of their eyes.

A strong lens could cause instant blindness. A simple long stare could cause crescent shape damage.

Doctors said it can actually be in the shape of the ellipse of the sun so it can just burn that kind of a hole.

They recommend using special eclipse glasses or a solar filter.

They said if they're using their own eyes, they can put the filter in front of their eyes. If they're using a camera, they can put the filter in front of the camera.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.