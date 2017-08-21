Steering problem throws man from boat in Fairfield

A Waterbury man was hurt when a steering problem threw him from a boat in Fairfield.

According to Fairfield police, Wigberto Mendez, 69, was on a boat Sunday afternoon 1 nautical mile west of Penfield Lighthouse.

The boat was heading back to Dolphins Cove in Bridgeport.

Investigators said a steering cable snapped, which caused the boat the violently turn. Mendez was ejected from the vessel.

The boat then turned in a circle and ran over Mendez.

The victim suffered several deep lacerations from the vessel's propeller.

He was eventually brought back onboard by two men who were also on the boat.

Mendez was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Police said no alcohol was detected at the time of the incident.

