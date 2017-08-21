Steering problem throws man from boat in Fairfield

Monday's total solar eclipse is going to be the most photographed eclipse in history, but only if photographers have the right tools.More >
Monday's total solar eclipse is going to be the most photographed eclipse in history, but only if photographers have the right tools.More >
While Connecticut won't see all of it, parts of the country will get to experience a total solar eclipse on Monday.More >
While Connecticut won't see all of it, parts of the country will get to experience a total solar eclipse on Monday.More >
The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.More >
The solar eclipse is just four days away and Connecticut residents are still searching for the special viewing glasses.More >
One person was killed in an early morning crash in Enfield.More >
One person was killed in an early morning crash in Enfield.More >
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >
At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.More >
At first, no one believed them when they said the charming, well-liked aide in the nursing home where they lived had raped them.More >
It's happening today, folks! The eclipse of the CENTURY!More >
It's happening today, folks! The eclipse of the CENTURY!More >
Tomorrow millions of people will gather to witness the first solar eclipse in 38 years.More >
Tomorrow millions of people will gather to witness the first solar eclipse in 38 years.More >
Mark Thompson, a TV astronomer used a pig’s eye to show what could happen if you stare at the eclipse without proper protection for too long using a telescope.More >
Mark Thompson, a TV astronomer used a pig’s eye to show what could happen if you stare at the eclipse without proper protection for too long using a telescope.More >
Computer programmer Eddie Tipton secretly installed software that allowed him to pick winning lottery numbers and was collecting money from jackpots in multiple states.More >
Computer programmer Eddie Tipton secretly installed software that allowed him to pick winning lottery numbers and was collecting money from jackpots in multiple states.More >