Unity rally set for today in New Haven

Officials in New Haven have scheduled a unity event at City Hall for Monday afternoon.

Mayor Toni Harp and Chief Anthony Campbell are co-hosting the event at 3:30 p.m.

They said they invited dozens of civic leaders, public safety officials, clergy members, business leaders and educators to underscore the historic and core values of the community.

They said they are seeking to showcase the city's unified commitment to acceptance and tolerance in the wake of what's happening across the country.

Last weekend, police said a woman was killed in Charlottesville, VA when a white supremacist plowed a vehicle into a crowd of protesters. The event sparked outrage across the country.

New Haven's event is set to happen on floor 2 of City Hall on Church Street.

