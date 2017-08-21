Construction worker injured while working on bridge in WIllingto - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Construction worker injured while working on bridge in WIllington

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

A worker was injured in a construction accident in Willington on Monday afternoon. 

The collapse of a jack occurred on Tolland Turnpike, which is also known as Route 74,  around 2 p.m. The accident happening in the area of Willimantic River bridge construction site.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area. 

