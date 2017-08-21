Norwich school district dealing with budget cuts

While school opens in just a few days in most school districts, many continue to wrestle with potential state budget cuts even after slashing budgets to meet municipal demands.

On Monday afternoon, new teachers and administrators of the Norwich School District got a lesson and bus tour of the Rose City, orienting them to the city's rich history and culture.

Stephanie Glenn is a new hire. Budget cuts forced her out last year from Fitch High in Groton. She said all school districts are vulnerable because of cutbacks from the state.

"Being a teacher, a teacher who's been cut 2 to 3 times in recent years, it’s not a good feeling at all, at all,” Glenn said

The problem with a lot of school districts the municipal budgets have been set and the cuts made back in June. Now with the state making more cuts to a lot of districts, it's going to hurt.

While Norwich is not slated to lose state education funding, without it, they would lose $5 million in Alliance and Priority Program Funding.

As it is, the city cut the education budget by $1.5 million, forcing them to cancel summer school.

"We're fully staffed and ready to go. If the state budget gets cut too much for us then we will have to (look again), but there is really no place for us to cut,” said Norwich Superintendent of Schools Abby Dolliver.

Registration is up in Norwich, with classes at capacity.

"Whenever they make a cut it impacts the children very much than negatively. We don't want it to be negative we want it all positive,” said Wes Murphy, as he signed up his 6-year-old son for school.

