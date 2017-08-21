Heat, high humidity and a storm threat!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As of 1pm, temperatures in CT ranged from 81 in New London to 88 in Hartford. Factoring in dew point readings between 70 and 75, heat index values were in the low to mid-90s. At Windsor Locks, where the official records are kept, we have so far reached 87.. 3 degrees away from our 2nd 90 degree day of August and 6 degrees away from record warmth. If our forecast holds, this will be the hottest day of the month (only time we hit 90 was on the 2nd).

As the afternoon progresses, we can't rule out an isolated storm from developing... they'll be hit in miss if they do, and will be capable of producing very heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty/damaging wind. Meanwhile, storms are becoming more numerous in advance of a cold front well to our west, across NY and PA. Due to the threat for severe weather, Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches have been posted to our west. As the front approaches Southern New England late this evening, the storms will likely be weakening. We expect the chance for some thunderstorms overnight, wrapping up toward daybreak Wednesday. Behind the front, it will be cooler and less humid and drier air works into the state on a northwesterly breeze.

The latter half of the week, right into the weekend will be storm-free, comfortably cool and less humid.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

ECLIPSE RECAP…

We hope you got a chance to see the partial solar eclipse this afternoon, safely of course! The eclipse peaked at 2:45 yesterday afternoon. That’s when the moon covered 65-70% of the sun. The reduction of daylight was quite noticeable and a veil of high clouds dimmed the sun as well. While sky conditions were far from ideal, they were still pretty good. Interestingly, the temperature reached 87 degrees at Windsor Locks when the eclipse was just in the beginning stages. The temperature at 3pm, shortly after the peak, was 84 degrees. Therefore, the eclipse along with some partial cloud cover did have an effect on the air temperature.

FEELING THE HEAT TODAY…

Today we’ll be caught between high pressure offshore and a cold front approaching from the west. Between these 2 systems there will be a southerly flow of hot, humid air. Temperatures will rise through the 80s to near 90 degrees under partly sunny skies. The dew point will likely reach 70-75 degrees and that means we’ll have to deal with oppressive humidity. Should we see enough sunshine, temperatures could top 90 degrees in some locations. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for August 22nd is 93 degrees, set in 1976. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon, but many towns won’t get one.

Showers and thunderstorms are much more likely tonight as a cold front pushes eastward into the sultry air mass. These storms will produce torrential downpours and perhaps even gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed upper NW Connecticut in the slight risk category for severe weather and Central and Western Connecticut in a marginal risk area for severe weather today and tonight. The muggy air mass will remain in place through tonight.

A BIG CHANGE WEDNESDAY…

The cold front will pass Connecticut early tomorrow morning. Any lingering showers and thunderstorms will quickly come to and end just before dawn. The sky will then become partly to mostly sunny and a nice northwesterly breeze will usher in much drier air! Dew point temperatures will likely drop into the 50s as afternoon highs peak between 80 and 85 degrees.

The mercury will then dip into the 50s and lower 60s tomorrow night under clear to partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

Both Thursday and Friday will be a couple of refreshing days with dry, cooler air in place! Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures with then drop solidly into the 50s Thursday night under partly cloudy to clear skies. Some upper 40s are possible in the normally cooler locations.

Friday will be a lot like Thursday, just a few degrees cooler. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s, which means it will feel more like September!

THE WEEKEND…

There will be a touch of early autumn in the air throughout the weekend since temperatures will remain below normal. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s at best. At night, the mercury will dip into the 40s and 50s. The humidity will remain quite low. The sky on Saturday should be partly to mostly sunny. We may see a little more in the way of cloud cover on Sunday, but overall it should be a partly sunny day. The threat of a shower will be low.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Temperatures will begin to rise again, but it will take a while for them to get back to normal. Monday should be partly sunny with morning lows 45-55, while afternoon highs make it into the upper 70s. The normal high for August 28th is 81 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

