Heat, high humidity and thunderstorms on the way!

MONDAY RECAP…

I hope you got a chance to see the partial solar eclipse this afternoon, safely of course! The eclipse peaked at 2:45 this afternoon. That’s when the moon covered 65-70% of the sun. The reduction of daylight was quite noticeable and a veil of high clouds dimmed the sun as well. While sky conditions were far from ideal, they were still pretty good. Interestingly, the temperature reached 87 degrees at Windsor Locks when the eclipse was just in the beginning stages. The temperature at 3pm, shortly after the peak, was 84 degrees. Therefore, the eclipse along with some partial cloud cover did have an effect on the air temperature.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A batch of showers and thunderstorm will die out to the west of Connecticut this evening. That will leave us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop back into the 70s this evening with sunset occurring at 7:42. High pressure will slip off the East Coast and a light southerly breeze will allow warm and increasingly humid air to overspread the state. That will keep the temperature from dropping too much overnight. Lows will range from 65-75 degrees and patchy fog could form in the pre-dawn hours.

FEELING THE HEAT TOMORROW…

Tomorrow we’ll be caught between high pressure offshore and a cold front approaching from the west. Between these 2 systems there will be a southerly flow of hot, humid air. Temperatures will rise through the 80s to near 90 degrees under partly sunny skies. The dew point will likely reach 70-75 degrees and that means we’ll have to deal with oppressive humidity. Should we see enough sunshine, temperatures could top 90 degrees in some locations. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for August 22nd is 93 degrees, set in 1976. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon heat, but many towns won’t get one.

Showers and thunderstorms are much more likely tomorrow night as a cold front pushes eastward into the sultry air mass. Some storms will produce torrential downpours and perhaps even gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central and Western Connecticut in a marginal risk area for severe weather tomorrow into tomorrow night. The slight risk area is just to the north and west of Connecticut. The muggy air mass will remain in place through tomorrow night.

A BIG CHANGE WEDNESDAY…

The cold front will pass Connecticut early Wednesday morning. Any lingering showers and thunderstorms will quickly come to an end around of just before dawn. The sky will then become partly to mostly sunny and a nice northwesterly breeze will usher in much drier air! Dew point temperatures will likely drop into the 50s as afternoon highs peak between 80 and 85 degrees.

The mercury will then dip into the 50s and lower 60s Wednesday night under clear to partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

A couple of refreshing days with dry, cooler air in place! Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures with then drop solidly into the 50s Thursday night under partly cloudy to clear skies. Some upper 40s are possible in the normally cooler locations.

Friday will be a lot like Thursday, just a few degrees cooler. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s, which means it will feel more like September!

THE WEEKEND…

There will be a touch of early autumn in the air throughout the weekend since temperatures will remain below normal. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s at best. At night, the mercury will dip into the 40s and 50s. The humidity will remain quite low. The sky Saturday should be partly to mostly sunny. We may see a little more in the way of cloud cover on Sunday, but overall is should be a partly sunny day and the threat of a shower will be low.

EARLY NEXT…

Temperatures will begin to rise again, but it will take a while for them to get back to normal. Monday should be partly sunny with morning lows 45-55 and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. The normal high for August 28th is 81 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

