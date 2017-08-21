Hartford police work to recover stolen cars

In just a few hours, police recovered three stolen cars (WFSB)

On Monday, Channel 3 got an inside look at how Hartford police are working to catch criminals.

In a few hours, three stolen cars were found, and police said one of those cars, a silver Honda, was involved in a shots-fired incident on Albany Avenue Monday morning.

The four-door sedan was quickly located nearby on Guilford Street, and police say it was stolen with the keys inside.

In another case, two juveniles were in a stolen car and placed under arrest for a theft out of West Hartford.

Police say it's important for everyone to remember to lock their cars and take extra precautions to ensure their belongings stay safe.

"You go out of town, you go to a small suburb, and it's kind of like a field day for them. People are so comfortable, they say ‘oh we're not locking our doors’,” said Hartford Police Sgt. Kevin Ouellette.

A few weeks ago, police recovered 16 stolen cars and seven people were arrested.

