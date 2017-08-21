Milford school construction continues as academic year nears

It’s back to school within soon for many students, but some parents in Milford don’t know exactly when they will be sending kids to class.

Students in Milford are supposed to be headed back to school in about seven days, but at the West Shore Middle School, the hammers are still banging and the cement is still being poured.

Construction at the West Shore Middle School on Kay Avenue has been going on since March.

The $16 million expansion is supposed to add rooms, parking, utility improvements and security upgrades.

It was anticipated to take about 18 months to complete.

The administration was moved into Jonathan Law High School during construction this summer, but as the school year approaches, there are those who are apprehensive that it will be ready in time.

“I really doubt it will. It’s been going on for way too long. My nephew is starting there this year, my kids are going over at middle side and with that hopefully they will be able to put it together,” said Mike Kraynak.

West Shore Middle School Principal Paul Cavanna has been updating parents weekly, and in his most recent letter said that all kids grade 6 through 8 will return to the school, while acknowledging that their start date may be delayed by a few days.

Milford public school administration said that they will be holding a meeting on Tuesday to figure out exactly where some of the students will be attending class.

