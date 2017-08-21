SWAT, bomb squad called to New Haven home

Emergency crews were called to a home in New Haven on Monday (WFSB)

Emergency crews were called to a home in New Haven on Monday, including SWAT and bomb squad teams.

Police, fire and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection authorities were called to the home in the area of Rosette and Button streets.

Initially, police responded for a welfare check, but once inside the home, officers found drums with liquid and containers with crystal powder inside, the New Haven fire chief said.

People were pulled out of the home, officials said, but no other evacuations were issued.

Authorities said officials from the Drug Enforcement Agency were called to the scene.

