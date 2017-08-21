Mother, uncle arrested after baby left alone inside hot van

Police have arrested Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos and Juan Sanchez-Cerritos on Monday (East Windsor Police)

Police in East Windsor say two people are in custody, accused of leaving a child unattended inside a van at Walmart on Monday.

A passerby called the police to report that the 16-month-old girl was left alone inside the car with the windows up.

Police said the temperature outside was about 81 degrees when the child was found.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for evaluation. East Windsor police said the child “was distressed, but otherwise appears unharmed.”

It is unclear at this time how long the child was left alone in the car, but police were at the scene for 45 minutes before two people came to identify the car and the child.

They were the mother of the child, 22-year-old Gloria Sanchez-Cerritos of New Britain, and her brother, 30-year-old Juan Sanchez-Cerritos, also of New Britain.

The mother told police she forgot the child was in the van.

They are both charged with risk of injury to a child, leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

They were both held on a $100,000 bond and are expected to appear in court on Aug. 22.

The Department of Children and Families is involved in the incident.

