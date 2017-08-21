Police search for person who left child unattended in van

A child was left unattended in a van on Monday (East Windsor PD)

Police in East Windsor are looking for the person(s) who left a child unattended inside a van at Walmart on Monday.

A passerby called the police to report that the toddler was left alone inside the car with the windows up.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for evaluation. East Windsor police said the child “was distressed, but otherwise appears unharmed.”

It is unclear at this time how long the child was left alone in the car.

Police said they are looking for the person(s) responsible for leaving the child alone.

The Department of Children and Families is involved in the incident.

