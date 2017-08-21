Local leaders respond to President Trump's Afghanistan strategy

President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Myer in Arlington Va., during a Presidential Address to the Nation about a strategy he believes will best position the U.S. to eventually declare victory in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Monday evening, outlining a new strategy for fighting the longest war in U.S. history.

The president traveled to Virginia, where surrounded by soldiers, he vowed to put 'America first' as commander-in-chief.

The president pointed to the rise of terror groups as the reason to deepen U.S. involvement in Afghanistan.

While Stephen Bannon, who just left his job as chief strategist on Friday was adamantly opposed to the idea of increasing troops, Defense Secretary James Mattis is said to be in favor of it.

"A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists, including ISIS and Al Qaeda, would instantly fill,” Trump said.

Some lawmakers are commending the president’s strategy.

Senator John McCain released a statement saying it's time the president starts conducting himself as a "wartime commander-in-chief."

Meanwhile, the response to President Trump's speech was quick and direct from members of Congress from Connecticut.

Senator Chris Murphy took to Twitter, saying “You can't announce a strategy that relies on complicated diplomacy with Pakistan/India/Afghanistan when you're firing all the diplomats. Trump rehashed the "U.S. pullout from Iraq created ISIS" lie tonight. The U.S. invasion created ISIS. They just rebranded in 2013. The only new strategy announced tonight was that strategy will no longer be announced.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro also posted on Twitter, saying “(President Trump) offered no new details about the way forward in Afghanistan. Instead, he promised an open-ended military engagement."

Later in the evening, Senator Richard Blumenthal said “President Trump's speech was short on specifics necessary for a successful, substantive strategy. A real strategy for Afghanistan requires forceful diplomacy, not just military force.”

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.