Crews repairing water main break in West Hartford

Metropolitan District Commission crews are making repairs after a water main broke early Tuesday morning on Crosshill Road.

According to MDC officials, the break occurred shortly before 4 a.m. and was discovered my West Hartford police officers in the area.

The 6-inch main was installed in 1940 and was shut down while repairs are made.

The break is affecting 17 homes in the area and repairs are expected to take between five and seven hours.

MDC officials said the water should be back on between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.