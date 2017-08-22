State Trooper injured during motor vehicle stop

Police in East Windsor say two people are in custody, accused of leaving a child unattended inside a van at Walmart on Monday.More >
Police in East Windsor say two people are in custody, accused of leaving a child unattended inside a van at Walmart on Monday.More >
A 19-year-old died in an early morning crash that happened in Enfield Monday morning.More >
A 19-year-old died in an early morning crash that happened in Enfield Monday morning.More >
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >
A judge ordered the bond for a Waterbury man accused of murdering his girlfriend and her 9-year-old daughter to be set at $5.25 million on Monday afternoon.More >
A judge ordered the bond for a Waterbury man accused of murdering his girlfriend and her 9-year-old daughter to be set at $5.25 million on Monday afternoon.More >
Monday's total solar eclipse is going to be the most photographed eclipse in history, but only if photographers have the right tools.More >
Monday's total solar eclipse is going to be the most photographed eclipse in history, but only if photographers have the right tools.More >
A Los Angeles jury on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay a record $417 million to a hospitalized woman who claimed in a lawsuit that the talc in the company's iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.More >
A Los Angeles jury on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay a record $417 million to a hospitalized woman who claimed in a lawsuit that the talc in the company's iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine hygiene.More >
A Southington man is facing charges, accused of trying to meet who he believed was a 14-year-old boy via social media.More >
A Southington man is facing charges, accused of trying to meet who he believed was a 14-year-old boy via social media.More >
Mansfield town officials said an animal control officer was attacked by a dog Friday.More >
Mansfield town officials said an animal control officer was attacked by a dog Friday.More >
While Connecticut wasn't able to see all of it, parts of the country got to experience a total solar eclipse on Monday.More >
While Connecticut wasn't able to see all of it, parts of the country got to experience a total solar eclipse on Monday.More >
A mother and her 9-year-old daughter are the victims of a double homicide that happened in Waterbury on Friday morning.More >
A mother and her 9-year-old daughter are the victims of a double homicide that happened in Waterbury on Friday morning.More >