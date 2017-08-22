State Trooper injured during motor vehicle stop

A Connecticut State Police trooper was injured while conducting a motor vehicle stop on Tuesday morning.

According to state police, the trooper was conducting the stop on Carrington Road in Bethany when he was struck by another car.

Police said the trooper was in his cruiser at the time and sustained minor injuries. The trooper was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the trooper was not injured and arrested for DUI.

The vehicle and driver originally stopped by the trooper were not involved.

