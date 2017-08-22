After a day of heat, showers and thunderstorms likely tonight

Tuesday will feature high heat and humidity with chances for showers and thunderstorms during the evening hours.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said Connecticut is caught between a couple of weather systems.

One will bring in hot and humid air and allow temperatures to reach near 90 degrees, if there's enough sunshine.

"The dew point will likely reach 70-75 degrees and that means we’ll have to deal with oppressive humidity," Haney said.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out, but many towns should stay dry, at least during the day.

An air quality alert has been issued for Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The other system is a cold front.

"Showers and thunderstorms are much more likely [Tuesday night] as a cold front pushes eastward into the sultry air mass," Haney said. "These storms will produce torrential downpours and perhaps even gusty winds."

For severe weather, Haney said the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put northwestern Connecticut in the slight risk and central and western Connecticut in the marginal risk categories.

"The muggy air mass will remain in place through [Tuesday night]," he said.

The front should pass through the state on Wednesday morning.

Any lingering storms should end before dawn.

"The sky will then become partly to mostly sunny and a nice northwesterly breeze will usher in much drier air," Haney said. "Dew point temperatures will likely drop into the 50s as afternoon highs peak between 80 and 85 degrees."

Temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s Wednesday night.

The cooler air will remain in place for Thursday and Friday.

