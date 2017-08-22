Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of CT

The summer heat and humidity returned on Tuesday with chances for showers and thunderstorms after dark.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Litchfield County. The watch runs until midnight.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said Connecticut is caught between a couple of weather systems.

One will bring in hot and humid air and allow temperatures to reach near 90 degrees, if there's enough sunshine.

"[Tuesday] will be hotter and more humid than [Monday]," Dixon said. "With enough sunshine, we may get close to record warmth."

As of the early afternoon hours, temperatures ranged from 81 in New London to 88 in Hartford.

"Factoring in dew point readings between 70 and 75, heat index values were in the low to mid-90s," Dixon said.

If the forecast holds, Tuesday will be the hottest day of the month.

An air quality alert has been issued for Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"As the afternoon progresses, we can't rule out an isolated storm from developing," Dixon said. "They'll be hit or miss if they do, and will be capable of producing very heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty,damaging wind."

Then the other system, a cold front, approaches.

Dixon said storms are popping across New York and Pennsylvania. Tornado and severe thunderstorm watches were posted to Connecticut's west.

"As the front approaches southern New England late [Tuesday] evening, the storms will likely be weakening," Dixon said. "We expect the chance for some thunderstorms overnight, wrapping up toward daybreak Wednesday."

Track any that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Dixon said the window for the storms to trigger may be between 10 p.m. and midnight.

"The greatest threat for severe weather will be to our northwest," he said. "As storms approach [Tuesday night], they’ll weaken as they work into southern New England."

For severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put northwestern Connecticut in the slight risk and central and western Connecticut in the marginal risk categories.

The muggy air mass will remain in place through Tuesday night.

The front should pass through the state on Wednesday morning.

Any lingering storms should end before dawn.

"Behind the front, it will be cooler and less humid and drier air works into the state on a northwesterly breeze," Dixon said.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s Wednesday night.

The cooler air will remain in place for Thursday and Friday.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here for text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.