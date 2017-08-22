Thunderstorms could be strong for some tonight

The summer heat and humidity returned on Tuesday leading to the chance for showers and thunderstorms after dark.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Litchfield County, which runs until midnight.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said if his guidance models are correct, thunderstorms will move into the western part of the state between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Track any that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"The storms will weaken as they move eastward across the rest of the state after midnight," DePrest said. "Still, some storms may be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts, especially in Western Connecticut and Western Massachusetts."

For severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma put northwestern Connecticut in the slight risk and central and western Connecticut in the marginal risk categories.

DePrest said another threat is heavy downpours, which can produce localized poor drainage flooding. He added that this will not be a statewide problem.

An air quality alert has also been issued for Litchfield and northern Fairfield counties from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"Temperatures will drop through the 80s then into the 70s this evening and the high humidity will remain in place. Overnight lows will range from 68-74," DePrest said.

A cold front is expected to move across the state early Wednesday morning. DePrest said most of the showers will be gone by then, but the day starts out muggy.

Dew point temperatures will drop into the 50s and the air temperature will reach 80 to 85 degrees, so big changes will be noticeable as the day progresses.

Thursday and Friday will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and low humidity, with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

"There will be a touch of early autumn in the air throughout the weekend since temperatures will remain below normal," DePrest said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

