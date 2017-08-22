Crash under investigation in Berlin

A serious crash that sent two people to the hospital is under investigation in Berlin

According to police, officers responded to the Berlin Turnpike at 11:02 p.m. Monday on a report of a crash near the intersection of Rowley Street.

Officers responded along with the East Berlin and Berlin Volunteer Fire Departments.

Police said 2 vehicles had crashed and both drivers were suffering from serious injuries. The drivers were transported to Hartford Hospital. No passengers were found in either vehicle.

The investigation is open at this time. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at (860) 828-7080.

