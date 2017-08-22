Death investigation underway in Milford

Police in East Windsor say two people are in custody, accused of leaving a child unattended inside a van at Walmart on Monday.More >
A 19-year-old died in an early morning crash that happened in Enfield Monday morning.More >
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
A Pennsylvania woman tragically died after she lost her balance and fell off a rooftop balcony in Mexico.More >
A judge ordered the bond for a Waterbury man accused of murdering his girlfriend and her 9-year-old daughter to be set at $5.25 million on Monday afternoon.More >
Monday's total solar eclipse is going to be the most photographed eclipse in history, but only if photographers have the right tools.More >
It's going to be a hazy hot and humid day. There is a chance for t'storms today and tonight as well. Some could pack a punch.More >
A Southington man is facing charges, accused of trying to meet who he believed was a 14-year-old boy via social media.More >
The Secret Service cannot pay hundreds of agents to protect President Donald Trump and his large family, according to a report published this week.More >
A North Carolina man said a stranger bailed him out of jail when he was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children home alone while he went to work.More >
