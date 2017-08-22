Death investigation underway in Milford

A crime scene unit and a police cruiser were parked outside of a home on East Rutland Road Tuesday for an investigation. (WFSB)

A death investigation is underway at a home in Milford.

It's happening on East Rutland Road Tuesday morning.

Police are not releasing any details about what happened, other than the fact that someone died.

They said more information would could when it's available.

No roads were closed.

A crime scene unit and a cruiser were seen parked outside of the home.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.