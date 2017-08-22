Downed tree closes Route 4 in Burlington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Downed tree closes Route 4 in Burlington

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

A fallen tree has closed a portion of Route 4 in Burlington.

According to officials, it happened right by Route 179 near YMCA Camp Chase.

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall.

